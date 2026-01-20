Packers Request DC Interview With Vikings Assistant Daronte Jones

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Packers requested an interview with Vikings pass game coordinator/DBs coach Daronte Jones for their DC opening.

Jones has already interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets for their DC openings this cycle as well. He’s the first known interview for Green Bay’s DC vacancy after Jeff Hafley was hired by the Dolphins as head coach.

Jones, 46, started as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2001 before working at Nicholls State and Bowie State.

He later was a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2010 before transitioning to the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes as a DB coach in 2011. From there he held similar roles with Hawaii and Wisconsin before jumping to the NFL with the Dolphins as an assistant DB coach in 2016.

In 2018, Jones was the CB coach for the Bengals before being hired as the DB coach by the Vikings in 2020. He left for LSU in 2021 where he had his first stint as a defensive coordinator before returning to the Vikings in his old capacity the following season where he has remained since.