Packers Sign 14 To Futures Contracts

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed 14 players to futures deals.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wilson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Central Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Wilson was later added to their practice squad before being released.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Wilson appeared in 34 games with 23 starts, recording 82 receptions for 874 yards (10.7 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.