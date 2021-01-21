Packers Sign CB Tramon Williams To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed veteran CB Tramon Williams to their practice squad on Thursday and released Ryan Winslow from the unit.

Williams, 37, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech back in 2007. He spent eight years in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $21 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2015.

After two years in Cleveland, Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals back in 2017 and signed a two-year deal with the Packers the following offseason. He signed on with the Ravens in November of last year before recently being waived.

In 2020, Williams appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.