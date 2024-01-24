Packers Sign K Jack Podlesny To Futures Deal

According to Bill Huber, the Packers signed K Jack Podlesny to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Huber notes Podlesny will challenge K Anders Carlson in training camp.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Podlesny, 23, originally signed on with the Vikings in May of last year as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia. However, Minnesota cut him loose during training camp and he never caught on with another team.

During his three-year college career, Podlesny converted 182 extra points out of 184 attempts (98.9 percent), along with 60 of 73 field goal attempts (82.2 percent).