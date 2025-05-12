Packers Sign QB Taylor Elgersma, Waive G Marquis Hayes

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve signed QB Taylor Elgersma to a contract and waived G Marquis Hayes.

Reports had said that the Packers were expected to sign Elgersma, so this isn’t a big surprise. He will be the team’s No. 4 quarterback in camp behind Jordan Love, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford.

Elgersma is from London, Ontario, Canada and took part in the Packers’ rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout basis. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the CFL draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Elgersma spent four years at Wilfrid Laurier University and totaled 10,547 yards passing, 78 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while completing 70.7 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 605 yards and 18 touchdowns.