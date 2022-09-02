Packers Sign S Micah Abernathy To PS, Cut CB Rico Gafford

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad and cut CB Rico Gafford in a corresponding move.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Travis Fulgham
- RB Tyler Goodson
- OLB La’Darius Hamilton
- DL Jack Heflin
- OT Caleb Jones
- OLB Kobe Jones
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- ILB Ray Wilborn
- TE Shaun Beyer
- CB Benjie Franklin
- WR Juwann Winfree
- S Micah Abernathy
Abernathy, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tennessee but was cut loose after a few months. He caught on with the Buccaneers and Colts shortly after but was released from both teams in less than a week.
The Packers signed him to a contract in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his four-year college career, Abernathy recorded 194 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and five fumble recoveries.
