Packers Sign S Micah Abernathy To PS, Cut CB Rico Gafford

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad and cut CB Rico Gafford in a corresponding move. 

Micah Abernathy

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Danny Etling
  2. WR Travis Fulgham
  3. RB Tyler Goodson
  4. OLB La’Darius Hamilton
  5. DL Jack Heflin
  6. OT Caleb Jones
  7. OLB Kobe Jones
  8. DL Chris Slayton
  9. RB Patrick Taylor
  10. CB Kiondre Thomas
  11. ILB Ray Wilborn
  12. TE Shaun Beyer
  13. CB Benjie Franklin
  14. WR Juwann Winfree
  15. S Micah Abernathy

Abernathy, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tennessee but was cut loose after a few months. He caught on with the Buccaneers and Colts shortly after but was released from both teams in less than a week. 

The Packers signed him to a contract in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his four-year college career, Abernathy recorded 194 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and five fumble recoveries. 

