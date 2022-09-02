Packers Sign S Micah Abernathy To PS, Cut CB Rico Gafford

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad and cut CB Rico Gafford in a corresponding move.

Abernathy, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tennessee but was cut loose after a few months. He caught on with the Buccaneers and Colts shortly after but was released from both teams in less than a week.

The Packers signed him to a contract in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Abernathy recorded 194 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and five fumble recoveries.