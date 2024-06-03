Packers Sign Second-Round S Javon Bullard 

The Green Bay Packers signed second-round S Javon Bullard to a rookie contract, the team announced today.
That leaves just one more draft pick for the Packers to sign to wrap up this year’s class.
Bullard, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was named the Defensive MVP of the 2022 National Title game and semifinals.
The No. 58 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,706,132 contract that includes a $1,697,188 signing bonus and will carry a $1,219,297 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Vikings S Josh Metellus.
During his three-year college career, Bullard appeared in 40 games and recorded 114 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and 12 pass defenses.
