Packers Sign Sixth-Round OL Cole Van Lanen

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers have signed sixth-round OL Cole Van Lanen to his rookie contract.

Van Lanen is the first Packers rookie to sign their deal.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Eric Stokes CB 2 Josh Myers C 3 Amari Rodgers WR 4 Royce Newman OT 5 Tedarrell Slaton DT 5 Shemar Jean-Charles CB 6 Cole Van Lanen G Signed 6 Isaiah McDuffie LB 7 Kylin Hill RB

Van Lanen, 23, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,633,685 deal that includes a $153,685 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Van Lanen appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts at left tackle.