Packers Sign Sixth-Round OL Cole Van Lanen

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers have signed sixth-round OL Cole Van Lanen to his rookie contract.
Van Lanen is the first Packers rookie to sign their deal.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|2
|Josh Myers
|C
|3
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|4
|Royce Newman
|OT
|5
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DT
|5
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|6
|Cole Van Lanen
|G
|Signed
|6
|Isaiah McDuffie
|LB
|7
|Kylin Hill
|RB
Van Lanen, 23, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,633,685 deal that includes a $153,685 signing bonus.
During his five-year college career, Van Lanen appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!