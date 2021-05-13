Packers Sign Sixth-Round OL Cole Van Lanen

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers have signed sixth-round OL Cole Van Lanen to his rookie contract. 

Van Lanen is the first Packers rookie to sign their deal. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Eric Stokes CB  
2 Josh Myers C  
3 Amari Rodgers WR  
4 Royce Newman OT  
5 Tedarrell Slaton DT  
5 Shemar Jean-Charles CB  
6 Cole Van Lanen G Signed
6 Isaiah McDuffie LB  
7 Kylin Hill RB  

 

Van Lanen, 23, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,633,685 deal that includes a $153,685 signing bonus. 

During his five-year college career, Van Lanen appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts at left tackle. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply