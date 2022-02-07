Packers Sign TE Alize Mack To Futures Contract

The Green Bay Packers officially signed TE Alize Mack to a futures contract for the 2022 season on Monday.

Mack visited with the Packers last week, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Packers:

Mack, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Mack later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad and had a brief stint with the Steelers before Chiefs added him to their taxi squad. He signed futures deals with the Chiefs and Lions each of the past two years.

Detroit released him coming out of the preseason last year and he had a short stint on their practice squad.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Mack caught 68 passes for 716 yards receiving and four touchdowns over the course of 24 games.