Packers Sign Three To Futures Deals For 2024 Season

The Green Bay Packers officially signed DE Deslin Alexandre, LB Deandre Johnson and DB Christian Young to futures contracts on Tuesday for the 2024 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Young, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in May of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks but was released coming out of the preseason.

Young had a short stint on the Packers practice squad before returning to the Seahawks a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Arizona, Young recorded 182 tackles, two forced fumbles, three recoveries, a half sack and 10 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 40 games.