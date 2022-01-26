Packers Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers signed CB Kiondre Thomas and WR Rico Gafford to future deals on Wednesday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve and he then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.