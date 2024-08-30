Packers Sign FB Andrew Beck To PS, Make Three Other Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are signing FB Andrew Beck to their practice squad on Friday.

Green Bay also signed DB Kamal Hadden and RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad and placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad injured list

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Nate McCrary (Injured) RB Ellis Merriweather CB Robert Rochell G/C Lecitus Smith TE Messiah Swinson WR Jalen Wayne S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell FB Andrew Beck DB Kamal Hadden RB La’Mical Perine

Beck, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver opted to use him at fullback. The Broncos re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 before Beck departed in unrestricted free agency for a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts this week.

In 2023, Beck appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns, adding three carries for five yards and one touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.