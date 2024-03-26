Packers Signing K Greg Joseph

The Green Bay Packers are signing K Greg Joseph to a contract, per his agent.

The Green Bay Packers are signing my client Greg Joseph who kicked for the Minnesota Vikings the past 3 seasons. Holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season (5), Vikings record for longest FG (61 yds), & led NFL in TB% in '21. Had other interest but liked this opportunity. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 26, 2024

Joseph will compete with 2023 sixth-round K Anders Carlson, who had a rocky rookie season.

Joseph, 29, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Vikings signed him in February 2021. He returned as a restricted free agent in 2022 and signed another one-year deal in 2023.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and converted 24 of 30 field goal attempts (80 percent) and 36 of 38 extra points (94.7 percent).