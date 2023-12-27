Packers Suspend CB Jaire Alexander One Game

The Green Bay Packers announced they have suspended CB Jaire Alexander for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Alexander has just made his return after missing six games due to a shoulder injury. The Packers didn’t give any further details on the suspension but Alexander crashed the coin toss last week against the Panthers and nearly messed it up.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”

Alexander, 26, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

In 2023, Alexander has appeared in six games for the Packers, recording 26 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.