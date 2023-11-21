Packers TE Luke Musgrave Has ‘Pretty Significant’ Abdominal Injury, IR Possible

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that rookie TE Luke Musgrave has a “pretty significant injury” and has been in the hospital for it.

“He didn’t say anything all game,” LaFleur said of Musgrave. “He’s been in the hospital. This kid is as tough as they come.”

LaFleur mentioned that this is an “abdominal injury” for Musgrave and it’s possible he could be placed on injured reserve. However, they’re waiting to see how things progress from here.

Musgrave, 23, was selected by the Packers in the second round of this year’s NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.

In 2023, Luke Musgrave has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught 33 passes for 341 yards receiving and one touchdown.