Packers TE Tyler Davis Suffered Torn ACL

Tom Pelissero reports that Packers TE Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in the team’s preseason game on Friday.

You can expect that Green Bay will place Davis on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with a different player.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

The Colts later signed Davis to their practice squad before he joined the Packers’ active roster during the 2021 season.

He signed a one-year deal to return to the Packers back in March.

In 2022, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught four passes for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.