Packers Tender RFA CB Chandon Sullivan

Per Ian Rapoport, the Packers have tendered restricted free agent CB Chandon Sullivan.

Rob Demovsky confirms Green Bay used the original round tender on Sullivan, which is $2.133 million for the 2021 season.

Sullivan has carved out a role as a nickel back for Green Bay and should have the chance to compete for that again this year.

Sullivan, 24, wound up signing on with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Philadelphia, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before eventually promoting him to their active roster. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 but released after the draft. He was snapped up by the Packers and has been with Green Bay since.

In 2020, Sullivan appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 41 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and six pass defenses.