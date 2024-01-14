Packers To Have Serious Discussion About Extension For Jordan Love This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers plan to have a serious discussion with QB Jordan Love‘s camp about a new deal this offseason.

Rapoport notes nothing can be done until after May 1, which is a year from when Love agreed to a one-year extension with Green Bay this past offseason.

That deal took the place of Love’s fifth-year option, giving him a little more money up front and giving the Packers more flexibility down the road in case Love wasn’t productive in his first full year as a starter.

After this past season, it’s fair to say the Packers have far fewer doubts about Love’s ability to be productive going forward.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

