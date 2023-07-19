Packers Tried Out Four Players

The Green Bay Packers brought in four free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Packers signed McGough to a contract.

McGough, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $2,563,692 with Seattle but wound up being among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, McGough signed a futures contract with the Jaguars but was waived coming out of the preseason. He later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad soon after.

Houston once again waived McGough coming out of camp in 2020 and he was later added to their practice squad and eventually released. He returned to Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2020 season and signed a futures deal for 2021, but was cut in August.

McGough signed on with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL and spent two seasons in the league. Birmingham won the league both years and McGough was named MVP in 2023.

In 2023, McGough appeared in 10 games for the Stallions and completed 67.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,105 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 70 carries for 405 yards and five touchdowns.