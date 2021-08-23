Packers Tried Out Four Players

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in DE Abdullah Anderson, DB Stephen Denmark, DB Jordan Miller, and DL George Silvanic, for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Abdullah Anderson DB Stephen Denmark DB Jordan Miller DL George Silvanic

Anderson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell in the 2018 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $1.715 million with the Bears.

Anderson was ultimately waived before the 2018 NFL season. From there, he spent time on and off the Bears practice squad while being activated to the active roster for six games during the 2019 season.

Anderson was ultimately released from the Bears practice squad in September 2020. Following his release, he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Vikings and was a member of their practice squad before being activated for one game, and later reverting back to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this offseason before being released a few weeks ago.

Throughout his career, Anderson has appeared in seven total games, accruing four tackles, and one sack.

Denmark, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick out of Valdosta State by the Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft. He later signed a four-year rookie contract with Chicago worth $2.6 million.

Denmark was ultimately released and spent time as a member of the Bears’ practice squad during the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons, before being released in October 2020. From there, he signed with the Browns and had a brief stint on their practice squad before being released in December 2020.

The Steelers signed Denmark to a one-year deal this offseason before being waived a few weeks ago.

Denmark was a two-way player for Valdosta State, appearing in 35 total games throughout his four-year career. He accrued 30 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns offensively. On the defensive side of the ball, Denmark had 65 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, and a forced fumble.