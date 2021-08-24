Packers Waive DT Josh Avery

The Green Bay Packers waived DT Josh Avery on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until today to cut their rosters down to 80 players.

Avery, 25, went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri back in 2020 before signing on with the Seahawks. Unfortunately, Avery was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the seasons and was let go by Seattle.

The Packers signed Avery to a contract a few weeks ago.

During his two years with Southeast Missouri, Avery recorded 41 tackles and two and a half sacks.