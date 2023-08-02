Packers Waive OLB La’Darius Hamilton, Claim LB Arron Mosby

The Green Bay Packers have claimed LB Arron Mosby off waivers on Wednesday and released OLB La’Darius Hamilton.

Hamilton, 25, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in April of 2020 but was cut loose coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a futures deal before waiving him shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers claimed Hamilton off of waivers and later signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay signed him off of Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2021.

In 2022, Hamilton appeared in three games for the Packers and recorded one tackle.

During his college career, Hamilton recorded 122 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, one interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.