Packers Waive WR Amari Rodgers & RB Kylin Hill

The Green Bay Packers announced they have waived WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill on Tuesday.

Rodgers was a third-round pick just last season but has really struggled to make much of an impact. He’s fumbled repeatedly on punt returns and failed to earn playing time on offense despite a wide open receiving corps.

Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers is in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus.

In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns.

Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million.

In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching one pass for five yards.