Packers Waiving QB Danny Etling & DL Jack Heflin

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are waiving third-string QB Danny Etling.

Ian Rapoport adds Green Bay has also elected to waive DL Jack Heflin as they cut the roster down to 53 players.

Etling, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract last January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Packers before returning to Atlanta to close out the season.

He caught on with the Packers again during training camp in 2022.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Heflin, 23, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May of 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million and made the team as a rookie deal but was cut loose in January.

He signed a futures deal with the Packers for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.