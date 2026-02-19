Packers Will Interview Kyle Wilber For ST Coordinator Opening

SI.com’s Bill Huber reports the Packers will interview Saints assistant ST coach Kyle Wilber for their ST coordinator opening.

Huber brings up that Wilber worked under former Green Bay ST Rich Bisaccia coordinator in 2023 and 2024.

Wilber, 36, was a fourth-round pick in 2012 by the Cowboys as a linebacker out of Wake Forest. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons, spending six years with Dallas and four years with the Raiders.

He got his first coaching role in 2023 with the Packers as a ST quality control coach, where he served for two years before being hired by the Saints as an assistant ST coach for the 2025 season.