Packers Willing To Wait Until Draft To Trade Aaron Rodgers?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that the Packers are willing to wait until the draft to trade QB Aaron Rodgers if this is what it will take to get the kind of return they’re looking for.

Florio notes that the Packers can pick up Rodgers’ option bonus at any point between Wednesday and Week 1 of the 2023 season and his cap number becomes “very manageable the closer we get to the start of the season.

With this in mind, Florio mentions that the Packers can wait out the Jets, who could feel more compelled to meet Green Bay’s asking price rather than wait later on in the offseason to add their new quarterback.

The expectation was that there would have been a resolution with Rodgers well before the start of free agency. However, reports from the top reporters in the NFL have said that no deal is done at this time.

Rodgers still hasn’t made an announcement regarding what his plans are, but he will be joining the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, so there should be an announcement then.

The Jets did sign Allen Lazard on Tuesday and reports have said that they could also target other teammates of Rodgers including Randall Cobb and Mercedes Lewis.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.