Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday.

The full list includes:

RB Ryquell Armstead OL Nathan Gilliam OT Jonathan Hubbard OL Michal Menet CB Jayson Stanley

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants briefly before being cut again. He’s also had a short stint on the Saints practice squad.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.