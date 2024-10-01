Packers Worked Out Four Players Including Two Kickers

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers worked out the following four players on Tuesday:

K Chad Ryland K Lucas Havrisik QB Gavin Hardison WR Lideatrick Griffin

It’s worth noting Green Bay rookie K Brayden Narveson has missed a league-leading four field goals so far this year.

Ryland, 24, started his career at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Maryland. He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 112 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.26 million rookie contract that included a $786,748 signing bonus but was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024.

In 2023, Ryland appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and made 16 of 25 field goal attempts (64 percent) and 24 of 25 extra points.