According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out RB Jake Funk on Monday.

Funk, 24, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk in the second year of that deal and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. He was cut by New Orleans and landed with the Colts to finish out the season.

Funk was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and cut again after a stint on the practice squad.

In 2023, Funk has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed four times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards.