Packers Worked Out Five Including RB James Robinson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers brought in free agent RB James Robinson for a tryout on Monday.

The Packers worked out four other players, per Rob Demovsky, including:

FB Clint Ratkovich LB Olakunle Fatukasi CB Thakarius Keyes S Christian Young

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month. He caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.

