Packers Worked Out Three Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in three defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Austin Faoliu, LB Charles Snowden, and DT Jordan Williams.

Snowden, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4 million rookie contract with the Bears after going undrafted out of Virginia following the 2021 draft. Snowden spent time between the Bears’ practice squad and active roster before being waived before the start of the 2022 season.

In 2021, Snowden appeared in two games for the Bears.

Faoliu, 23, went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft before catching on with the Cowboys. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being added to the practice squad last year.

Dallas re-signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose during training camp.

In 2021, Faoliu appeared in one game for the Cowboys, recording four total tackles.