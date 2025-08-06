Packers Worked Out Three Players

The Green Bay Packers hosted three players for workouts on Wednesday, including G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, DT Devonte O’Malley, and G Gunner Britton, per the NFL Transactions wire.

O’Malley, 23, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in May. Tennessee elected to cut him loose earlier this week.

During his college career, O’Malley appeared in 58 games and recorded 130 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defense, two fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles.