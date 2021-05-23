Packers Working Out Air Force QB Donald Hammond III

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Packers are scheduled to work out Air Force QB Donald Hammond III on Tuesday.

The Packers have signed Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert to contracts in recent weeks with the expectation that Aaron Rodgers will skip OTAs.

Jordan Love is expected to be the top quarterback in Packers’ camp during offseason workouts.

Hammond, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Air Force. He has yet to sign on with an NFL team.

During his college career at Air Force, Hammond appeared in 21 games and completed 51.4 percent of his passes for 1,939 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 924 yards on 204 carries and 22 touchdowns over the course of two seasons.