Packers Working Out LB Marvin Pierre

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are working out former Kent State LB Marvin Pierre.

Pierre, 24, went undrafted out of Kent State in 2023 and was signed by the Cardinals shortly after.

The team later wound up releasing Pierre and he was selected in the XFL Draft by the Houston Roughnecks.

During his final season at Kent State, Pierre recorded 96 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

