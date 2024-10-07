Packers WR Romeo Doubs To Attend Practice Wednesday

Jeremy Fowler reports that Packers WR Romeo Doubs will report to practice on Wednesday after a meeting with the team that went well.

Jonathan Jones reported that the Packers received trade calls last week about the availability of Doubs, who has just been suspended by the team for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Jones went on to add that Green Bay told teams who were inquiring that they had no interest in trading Doubs at this time.

Bill Huber of SI.com reported that Doubs skipped practices due to his frustrations about his role in the team’s offense. He practiced last Wednesday but didn’t show up on Thursday and was considered absent without leave, which concerned team representatives who initiated a search for Doubs and found him at his home.

Doubs, 24, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft and he is currently in the third year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract he signed with the Packers.

In 2024, Doubs has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns.

