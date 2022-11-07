Packers WR Romeo Doubs To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs has a high-ankle sprain and will end up missing some time.

High ankle sprains typically cost players 4-6 weeks, but Rapoport says further tests will determine his specific timeframe.

Either way, it’s just the latest hit to the Packers’ roster after they lost OLB Rashan Gary for the season.

Doubs seems like a clear candidate to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Doubs, 22, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada. He signed a four-year, $4,343,916 contract with the Packers.

In 2022, Doubs has appeared in nine games for the Packers and caught 31 passes for 314 yards receiving and three touchdowns.