Panther Signing P Johnny Hekker To Multi-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with former Rams P Johnny Hekker.

Joseph Person reports that Hekker is receiving a multi-year deal from Carolina.

Hekker, 31, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Hekker appeared in all 17 games and totaled 2,252 yards on 51 punts (44.2 average) and 23 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.