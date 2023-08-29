Panthers Announce 22 Roster Cuts

The Carolina Panthers announced they have cut 22 players as they work to trim the roster down to 53 ahead of today’s deadline.
Austin Corbett placed on reserve/PUP, among other moves Tuesday morning.https://t.co/yVPTT9GlLy
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 29, 2023
In addition to a few other moves, this still leaves three more spots to clear for Carolina to finalize the initial roster.
The full list includes:
- RB Spencer Brown
- WR Shi Smith
- WR Javon Wims
- WR Josh Vann
- OL Justin McCray
- OL Michael Jordan
- OL Deonte Brown
- OL Sam Tecklenburg
- OL JD Direnzo
- DL Raequan Williams
- OLB Kobe Jones
- OLB Eku Leota
- OLB Jordan Thomas
- LB Deion Jones
- LB Brandon Smith
- LB Ace Eley
- S Eric Rowe
- CB Keith Taylor
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- CB Herb Miller
- CB Mac McCain
- CB Mark Milton
Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.
Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.
In 2022, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.
