Panthers Announce 22 Roster Cuts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they have cut 22 players as they work to trim the roster down to 53 ahead of today’s deadline. 

In addition to a few other moves, this still leaves three more spots to clear for Carolina to finalize the initial roster. 

The full list includes: 

  1. RB Spencer Brown
  2. WR Shi Smith
  3. WR Javon Wims
  4. WR Josh Vann
  5. OL Justin McCray
  6. OL Michael Jordan
  7. OL Deonte Brown
  8. OL Sam Tecklenburg
  9. OL JD Direnzo
  10. DL Raequan Williams
  11. OLB Kobe Jones
  12. OLB Eku Leota
  13. OLB Jordan Thomas
  14. LB Deion Jones
  15. LB Brandon Smith
  16. LB Ace Eley
  17. S Eric Rowe
  18. CB Keith Taylor
  19. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  20. CB Herb Miller
  21. CB Mac McCain
  22. CB Mark Milton

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed. 

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024. 

In 2022, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players. 

