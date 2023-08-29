Panthers Announce 22 Roster Cuts

The Carolina Panthers announced they have cut 22 players as they work to trim the roster down to 53 ahead of today’s deadline.

Austin Corbett placed on reserve/PUP, among other moves Tuesday morning.https://t.co/yVPTT9GlLy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 29, 2023

In addition to a few other moves, this still leaves three more spots to clear for Carolina to finalize the initial roster.

The full list includes:

