Panthers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve placed C Pat Elflein on injured reserve and activated DT Bravvion Roy from injured reserve.

The Panthers also elevated QB Jacob Eason and CB Tae Hayes to their active roster and released DT Phil Hoskins.

Elflein, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Pat Elflein has apepared in six games for the Panthers, making six starts for them at center.