Panthers Announce Three Coaching Assistant Hires

The Panthers announced on Monday they have added three new assistants to the coaching staff.

Carolina hired Boston College WR coach Joe Dailey to the same position on their staff. They also hired Robert Kugler as an assistant OL coach after he spent the past season in that role for the Texans.

Panthers defensive analyst Kevin Gilbride will take over at TE coach for Brian Angelichio who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.

Gilbride is the son of former NFL OC Kevin Gilbride Jr. Kugler’s father, Sean Kugler, is also a veteran NFL OL coach in Arizona.

Gilbride and Dailey have past connections to current Panthers OC Ben McAdoo.