Panthers Attempted To Trade For Davante Adams, Tee Higgins & Montez Sweat

Leading up to this year’s trade deadline, reports were circulating that the Panthers were in the market for receiver help, even though the team was off to a tough start to the season.

ESPN’s David Newton, citing an NFL front office source, reports that the Panthers “went after” Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Raiders WR Davante Adams, but neither team was interested in moving either player.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent next year, but most expect the Bengals to franchise him.

Adams’ future in Las Vegas will remain in question, but he has said he would prefer to stay with the Raiders if it makes sense.

Beyond that, Newton says Carolina made an attempt to acquire DE Montez Sweat to pair with Brian Burns, but he was ultimately dealt to the Bears.

Burns is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year, but they do have their franchise tag available if need be.

According to Newton, the Panthers still plan to sign Burns to a long-term deal. A source tells Newton that Burns and the Panthers were “far apart” on negotiations before they sidelined talks at the start of the season.

The Panthers’ defense isn’t as bad as their offense and there’s no question that they will need to upgrade the talent around No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who has struggled to live up to expectations in his rookie season.

Carolina is without their first-round pick as part of the Young trade, so they will need to be creative in terms of bringing in talent next offseason.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers as the news is available.