Panthers C Pat Elflein Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Panthers’ interim HC Steve Wilks announced that C Pat Elflein is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery, per Joseph Person.

He was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Elflein, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed in 2021 and is set to make a base salary of $1,035,000 this season.

In 2022, Elflein appeared in six games and started each appearance at center.