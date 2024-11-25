Panthers Claim CB Akayleb Evans

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers claimed CB Akayleb Evans on Monday after he was waived by the Vikings on Saturday.

Evans, 25, attended Tulsa for three years before transferring to Missouri in 2021 as a graduate transfer. He was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year, $4,421,076 contract that included a $761,076 signing bonus, $761,076 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,105,269 when Minnesota opted to waive him.

In 2024, Evans has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles in zero starts.