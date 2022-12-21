Panthers Claim CB Justin Layne Off Waivers From Bears

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers claimed CB Justin Layne off of waivers from the Bears on Wednesday.

Layne, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,785,655 contract when the Steelers cut him coming out of this year’s preseason.

The Giants quickly claimed him off of waivers but cut him loose last month. The Bears also claimed Layne but Chicago waived him this week.