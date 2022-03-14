Panthers Closing In On A Deal With OL Austin Corbett

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal with OL Austin Corbett, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Corbett was a mainstay along the Rams’ offensive line, starting all 17 games for the team last season.

Corbett, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

In 2021, Corbett appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and started all 17.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.