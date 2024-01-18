Panthers Complete Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik For HC Job

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve completed their interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor (Interviewed)

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.