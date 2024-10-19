Panthers Add Four Players Including CB Dane Jackson

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed DT T.J. Smith to the active roster from the practice squad and activated CB Dane Jackson from injured reserve for Week 7 against the Commanders.

In correspondence, Carolina has released CB Troy Hill and waived C Andrew Raym.

Additionally, the Panthers elevated OLB Shaq Lawson and LB Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad.

Jackson, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.