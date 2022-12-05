Panthers Expected To Cut QB Baker Mayfield

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to waive QB Baker Mayfield on Monday.

Considering Mayfield has been benched twice since signing in Carolina this summer, this perhaps shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

It’s interesting timing as well considering the 49ers just lost starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. The Panthers might be hoping San Francisco claims Mayfield and saves them a few bucks. It also gives Mayfield more of a chance to play than he’d have with the Panthers.

Mayfield, 27, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest.

In 2022, Mayfield has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.