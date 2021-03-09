Panthers Franchising RT Taylor Moton

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are using the franchise tag on RT Taylor Moton.

This has been expected for some time and keeps Moton in the fold for at least another year, potentially more if they can work out a long-term deal by July 15.

Schefter says the tag is expected to cost between $13.5 million and $14 million for Moton.

Back in August, the Panthers and Moton were reportedly in extension negotiations but a deal never materialized.

Moton, 26, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal that paid him a base salary of $1.032 million last season.

In 2020, Moton appeared in all 16 games at right tackle for the Panthers. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 13 overall tackle out of 79 players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.