Panthers Getting Trade Calls For QB Andy Dalton

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have been getting trade calls about veteran QB Andy Dalton.

Carolina’s decision-makers have indicated a couple of times so far this year that they’d like to get younger behind starting QB Bryce Young.

Dalton has one year left on his contract at $4 million, half of which is guaranteed. He turns 39 this year.

The quarterback market is sparse this year, so a team in need of a bridge starter might find Dalton’s significant experience appealing. He more likely profiles as a backup at this point in his career, though.

Dalton, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension last offseason.

In 2025, Dalton appeared four games with one start for the Panthers. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

We’ll have more on Dalton as the news is available.